‘Virtual hiring to continue across sectors in 2021’

Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: While the pandemic changed many industries in different ways, hiring as a segment was impacted as many professionals started losing jobs during this period. According to Indeed, a leading job site, while June saw 51 per cent dip in hiring, the month of November witnessed 18 per cent more job creation. This indicates a recovery trend for the hiring segment. Indeed MD Shashi Kumar speaks to Sruti Venugopal about the trends in the hiring segment and the futuristic ways in which hiring will be conducted. Excerpts:

Hiring during pandemic

When the Covid-19 struck the country in March, the hiring as a segment went through an unprecedented turmoil. However, the worst of this pandemic is behind us and we are a lot better than what we were in June. From witnessing a 51 per cent slump in hiring in June we have moved to a place where in November we have witnessed 18 per cent increase in job creation.

Segment-wise jobs

Non-technology jobs are back to pre-pandemic hiring levels. However, sectors like childcare, hospitality and tourism, and the food service and restaurant segment are seeing a dip in hiring at an average of about 50-58 per cent. Technology companies did not let go of a lot of people and they are still not hiring rapidly. However, they are set to emerge stronger in the upcoming few months.

New ways of hiring

Companies across segments and sectors are pivoting to new ways of hiring, with virtual hiring becoming the new trend. More and more companies have started hiring virtually and the last nine months’ learnings of using technology to hire will carry forward in 2021 as well. Our product Virtual Hiring Event (VHE) which is a simple efficient solution that will help recruiters hire in this new virtual world of work, has gained significant importance among recruiters. We are seeing secular adopting of VHE across segments ranging from BPOs, the retail sector, startups, media and entertainment, and even technology companies.

Challenges

The major challenge in virtual hiring is the need and availability of bandwidth on both the recruiters and job seekers side. Many job seekers are applying from hinterlands where the bandwidth availability may not be on par with the bandwidth available in metro cities. However, VHE also works in low bandwidth.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing market in terms of hiring as sectors like IT, pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare are seeing good traction in this city. We are seeing that about 33 per cent i.e one in three employers are hired virtually in Hyderabad.

Work from home

We are also seeing a significantly high demand for work from home jobs. Many recruiters and job seekers are looking at the flexibility of the workplace as one the major criteria while recruiting and applying for a job respectively. Going ahead, companies will move to more flexibility on how employees want to work with space not being a major constraint.

