Agent pre-release event: Nagarjuna will grace the event today

The makers of Agent revealed that Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to grace the Pre release event as the chief guest.

Hyderabad: Agent, Akhil Akkineni’s first action film is going to be released worldwide on April 28th. The film’s release was actually planned to be pan-Indian first, but the makers later stepped back from their plans due to the release date adjustments in Hindi. Agent will now be released only in Telugu and Malayalam.

The trailer for Agent was released earlier this week, and it looked absolutely great with action-packed visuals. The trailer has some of the best making standards from the director, Surender Reddy, and the high production values of AK Entertainment. But Akhil is not up to the action mark. The audience needs to wait until April 28 to witness whether Akhil could fit the vibe of the word “Wild Saale.”

However, the makers of Agent are conducting a wild pre-release event today in Warangal. Rangaleela Maidanam in Ursu Gutta is the venue for this event. The pre-release event will start at 6 pm. The makers of Agent also revealed who’s going to grace the event as the chief guest. It’s none other than the Wild Dog, Akkineni Nagarjuna. The event is going to be much grander with the arrival of the king.

Agent has huge expectations after the audience watched its trailer and knew about the budget and other production details. Megastar Mammootty is definitely going to be the green card for the film. Hip Hop Tamizha’s music and background score are also promising. Agent cannot be a sure-shot blockbuster until it gets released in theatres. Meanwhile, let’s enjoy the wild pre-release event tonight.