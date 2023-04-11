Virupaksha trailer launch: Dil Raju, Allu Aravind are the chief guests

Virupaksha promises a perfect mystery-thriller ride in its teaser.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:35 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film, which is going to be released on April 21. The film is going to have a theatrical release in multiple languages. Virupaksha has very good impressions and huge expectations from the Telugu audience after watching its brilliant content in the teaser. Virupaksha promises a perfect mystery-thriller ride in its teaser.

However, today, the makers are releasing the trailer for Virupaksha. The trailer will be released at 11:07 AM. Tollywood’s ace producers, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind, are going to grace this trailer launch event. It is known to us that earlier, the teaser was released by Pawan Kalyan on the sets of his film with Sai Dharam Tej.

Sai Dharam Tej has high confidence in the content of Virupaksha and its appeal to the audience. Actually, the audience loved Sai Dharam Tej’s choice of content in his last film, Republic. This time, Sai Dharam Tej is again coming with brilliant content. So, there is a very good positive vibe around Virupaksha.

Virupaksha revolves around the beliefs and superstitions of people in a village. The story for Virupaksha is penned by Sukumar. Karthik Dandu directed the film. BVSN Prasad produced the film under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. Samyuktha Menon is the female lead in the film.