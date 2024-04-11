| Visa Application Center For Greece In Hyderabad To Be Closed On May 13

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 03:21 PM

Hyderabad: The Visa Application Center for Greece in Hyderabad will be closed on May 13, according to an announcement made by the Global Visa Center. The closure is due to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Lok Sabha elections. Operations at the center will resume normally on May 14.

The Global Visa Center issued a statement addressing the applicants, stating, “Dear applicants, Kindly be informed that the Visa Application Center in Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday, 13th of May 2024, due to Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Lok Sabha elections and will resume operations normally on Tuesday, 14th of May, 2024.”

Applicants were advised to plan their submissions and appointments accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during this period.