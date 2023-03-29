Visakhapatnam: Bodies of man, wife who sent selfie video found

Wed - 29 March 23

Visakhapatnam: The bodies of the couple who sent a selfie video saying that they were dying by suicide due to financial problems, were found at the Koppaka Yeleru canal near Rajupalem of Anakapalle on Wednesday.

Residents of Gajuwaka in the city, Varaprasad, 47, and his wife Meera, 41, had posted the video on Tuesday following which police launched a search. With the mobile phone signal of the couple was finally traced at Koppaka Yeleru canal, divers were engaged for the search and the bodies were retrieved from the canal.

