Couple sends selfie video on suicide pact, go missing in Visakhapatnam

According to police, an employee of Visakhapatnam steel plant and his wife are sent the video saying they had decided to commit suicide due to financial problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Visakhapatnam: A couple sent a selfie video to relatives informing their decision to commit suicide on Tuesday.

According to police, an employee of Visakhapatnam steel plant Chitrada Varaprasad, 47, and his wife Meera, 41, are living in Tirumala Nagar in the city. They sent the video saying they had decided to commit suicide due to financial problems.

Their son Krishna immediately informed the Duvvada police about it and the latter launched a search.

Police who found footwear, a hand bag and mobile near Koppaka Yeleru canal, have registered a case of missing persons and are investigating.