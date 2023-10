| Visakhapatnam Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express To Be Restored From Tuesday

Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express to be restored from Tuesday

The railways has decided to restore the Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam express from Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:57 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Visakhapatnam: The railways has decided to restore the Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam express from Tuesday.

According to a release, train No. 12805 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express will be restored with effect from Tuesday and in the return direction, 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express will be restored from Wednesday.

Also Read South Central Railway to run over 600 special trains for Dasara