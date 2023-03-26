Rana Daggubati congratulates Vishwak Sen for Das Ka Dhamki movie success

Releasing a video byte, Rana Daggubati said that Vishwak Sen excelled as an actor, director, and producer, and Rana also congratulated the entire team of Das Ka Dhamki on its rock-solid success

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

File photo.

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati is one such star family’s hero who always encourages the industry outsiders. We have witnessed that several times through Rana’s friendship with Nani, Sharwanand, Vijay Deverakonda, and Vishwak Sen. Rana even takes part in their films’ promotions. Now Rana takes a moment to appreciate his friend Vishwak Sen’s film, Das Ka Dhamki.

Das Ka Dhamki, Vishwak Sen’s latest film, for which he is the director and producer too besides being an actor, was released on March 22 for Ugadi. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and a positive response from the audience. Das Ka Dhamki has collected 15 crores in 3 days so far and is very near entering the profit zone. The Telugu audience loved the commercial elements and the content of the film. Many celebrities too felt the same. Rana now joins that list.

Das Ka Dhamki is running successfully in theatres worldwide. The film is expected to reach its breakeven target by this weekend and enter the profit zone. Das Ka Dhamki marks the career’s biggest box office figure for Vishwak Sen.

The Hulk @RanaDaggubati enjoyed watching the Das Ka Mass Blockbuster #DasKaDhamki and Congratulated Mass ka Das @VishwakSenActor and the entire team for the Huge Success💥 He wished the film to continue its super hit run at the box office🔥@VanmayeCreation @VScinemas_ pic.twitter.com/vyn2DbmkbE — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) March 25, 2023