Das Ka Dhamki gets closer to breakeven at the US box office

The film is doing good both in the Telugu states and the US at the box office. It is known to us all that Das Ka Dhamki is rising at the US box office since its premieres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:48 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki has become Vishwak Sen‘s career highest grosser just within two days of its release. The film was released on March 22 for Ugadi, and it collected 11.90 crores in two days. The film is doing good both in the Telugu states and the US at the box office. It is known to us all that Das Ka Dhamki is rising at the US box office since its premieres. Now the film is just a few steps away from the profit zone.

Das Ka Dhamki has a breakeven target of 300 thousand dollars at the US box office. The film has already collected 240 thousand dollars in just three days. So the breakeven target is just 60 thousand dollars away and the analysts predict that it would be covered on Saturday itself. As per the prediction, Das Ka Dhamki will enter the profit zone on Sunday.

Das Ka Dhamki is equally doing good in the Telugu states. The film is going to add some good figures on Saturday and Sunday so that it can make profits on Monday. Vishwak Sen is a happy man with these box office figures since he is the producer of this film besides being the lead actor and director.

Das Ka Dhamki will definitely take advantage of this weekend since it is a mass commercial entertainer. The film can also be a good family entertainer, with its first half having loads of comedy and good songs. The youth will love Das Ka Dhamki, particularly for the intense and appreciable double action from the mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen. It is so good to see that Vishwak Sen’s own efforts and risk are aiding him to grow at the box office with good figures from film to film.