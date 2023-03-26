‘Das Ka Dhamki’ box office collections for 4 days revealed

'Das Ka Dhamki' has collected 18.1 crores in worldwide gross in just 4 days. It is entertaining the Telugu audience with both its commercial elements and content.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is Vishwak Sen’s highest-grossing film, as we all know. After opening to good box office numbers on day one, the film is moving towards entering the profit zone. It has already recovered more than 70 percent of its break-even target. This is a huge success for Vishwak Sen as both actor and producer. Also, he is the director of the film.

‘Das Ka Dhamki’s’ latest box office collections for four days were officially announced today. The film has collected 18.1 crores in worldwide gross in just 4 days. With this, the film has almost reached its break even target of its share collections. It will perform much better today (Sunday). So, the box office collections for ‘Das Ka Dhamki’, which are going to be released tomorrow, are very exciting.

‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is another example proved by Vishwak Sen for his risk-taking and self-confidence. Vishwak Sen has always been a man of word and promise, and he proved it once again. It is entertaining the Telugu audience with both its commercial elements and content.

The female lead, Nivetha Pethuraj, and the music director, Leon James, are the other big assets of ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ besides Vishwak Sen. The most exciting element in the entire film is the announcement of the sequel to the film. The Telugu audience are now eagerly waiting to witness the full rage of Vishwak Sen in the intense negative role in ‘Das Ka Dhamki 2.0’.