Vishwak Sen sells ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ tickets at AMB cinemas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:37 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen’s ‘Das Ka Dhamki‘ is going to be released tomorrow in theaters worldwide. The actor is very confident in the film’s success, so he is aggressively promoting the film. The interesting thing here is that he himself directed and produced ‘Das Ka Dhamki’.

After promoting ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ in different cities, Vishwak Sen turned out to be a waiter in a restaurant yesterday to promote the film, resembling his character from the film. Later, he moved from a restaurant to a theater to take part in the promotions.

Vishwak Sen, along with his female lead, Nivetha Pethuraj, visited AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, yesterday. The lead pair together sold ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ tickets to the public by themselves. They actively participated in this ticket-selling promotion event. The public too turned out in great numbers and bought many tickets. The public also wished the best for him and the success of ‘Das Ka Dhamki’.

Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj will be repeating the same feat today at Prasad’s IMAX in Hyderabad. They will be selling the tickets to the public at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, they will take part in a press meet today at 12 PM.

‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is a mass commercial film whose story revolves around money. There will be a genre shift in the film, as said by Vishwak Sen during the promotions. Vishwak Sen also promised an entertaining and thrilling ride for the audience for Ugadi with ‘Das Ka Dhamki’. The music for ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is composed by Leon James. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada penned the story for the film.