Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new film announced

The makers of VS10 announced the project today with a pre-look poster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen is busy promoting his upcoming release, Das Ka Dhamki, currently. The film is going to be released on March 22 for Ugadi. Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen announced his next film after Das Ka Dhamki. This is going to be Vishwak’s 10th film. Here are the details.

Vishwak Sen’s 10th film is going to be produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments. Ravi Teja Mullapudi is the director of the film. The makers of VS10 announced the project today with a pre-look poster. The poster shows the vibe of a mechanical garage, and it is expected that Mass Ka Das will be seen in another mass role, just like Faluknama Das.

Meenakshi Chudhary is the female lead in this film. Jakes Bejoy is going to compose the music for the film. Manoj Katasani is the cinematographer, and Anwar Ali is the editor.

VS10 is going to be a fun ride, as said by the producer, Ramesh Talluri. The filming will begin after the release and success celebrations of Das Ka Dhamki.