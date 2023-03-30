Vishwak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki first week worldwide collections announced

Das Ka Dhamki film has reached its breakeven target both in the US and in the Telugu states

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki is Vishwak Sen’s latest film, which was released in theatres last week for Ugadi. Vishwak Sen himself directed and produced the film. This is the second time the actor has made a film himself after the blockbuster Falaknuma Das. Vishwak Sen excelled in Das Ka Dhamki in a dual role and won everyone’s heart. He is superb in the grey-shaded role too. The Telugu audience loved Vishwak Sen’s multiple efforts and showered him with a lot of love in return, which resulted in huge box office collections for the film.

Das Ka Dhamki collected 8.8 crores on its release day itself. This is the biggest opening ever in Vishwak Sen’s career. The film has now successfully completed 1 week of its run in theatres, and today the makers released the official box office numbers. Das Ka Dhamki has collected 21.8 crores worldwide in gross. The film has reached its breakeven target both in the US and in the Telugu states. This is the career’s biggest blockbuster for Vishwak Sen.

Vishwak Sen also has plans to release the film in Hindi. He might probably aim for the Hindi release after the close of Telugu business. Vishwak Sen is also going to make a sequel for Das Ka Dhamki in a couple of years. He is currently busy with a couple of projects already.

Das Ka Dhamki is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, the writer of Dhamaka, the recent 100 crore Telugu film. Nivetha Pethuraj is the lead actress in the film. Leon James composed the music for Das Ka Dhamki.

