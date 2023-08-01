Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film with Sithara Entertainments is titled ‘Gangs of Godavari’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen has become one of the most popular young upcoming stars of Telugu cinema. He has joined hands with Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas for his #VS11. Now, the team has announced the title of the film as ‘Gangs of Godavari’. The film is set in and around areas near Rajamundry.

Krishna Chaitanya is writing and directing the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing it while Srikara Studios is presenting the movie.

Vishwak is playing a person who rises from rags to riches in a ruthless world. He plays a grey character and his performance will be talked about, state the makers.

Neha Shetty is playing the leading lady role. ‘Gangs of Godavari’ is said to be a raw and rustic film, which will hit the theatres in December. Anjali is playing an important character in the film, for which Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.

Gandhi is the production designer and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film. More details will be announced soon.

