Vishwak Sen to launch ‘Manu Charitra’ trailer on Monday

Vishwak Sen will launch the trailer at Ramanaidu Studios at 6 p.m. Later, a grand event will be conducted as a follow-up to the launch of the trailer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Manu Charitra is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Shiva Kandukuri, producer Raj Kandukuri’s son, as the lead actor. Megha Akash is the female lead. The film is going to be released in theatres on June 23.

The makers of Manu Charitra decided to launch the official trailer for the film today in Hyderabad. Vishwak Sen will launch the trailer at Ramanaidu Studios at 6 p.m. Later, a grand event will be conducted as a follow-up to the launch of the trailer.

Manu Charitra is a romantic action entertainer, as known from the sources. The makers have already released a teaser and a couple of songs. Ipudey Parichayame song from Armaan Malik got the best response from the album so far. Gopi Sundar composed the music for the film.

Manu Charitra is written and directed by Bharath Pedagani. Narala Srinivas Reddy produced the film under the banner of Proddutur Talkies. Sri Vijaya Films is going to release the film worldwide.