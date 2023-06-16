Vishwak Sen, Tharun Bhascker’s ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ to re-release on June 29

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam took to his Instagram handle to reveal the re-release date for ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ as Thursday, June 29.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Fans have been urging filmmakers to re-release their favourite films on the big screen ever since the re-release craze started in the Telugu film industry. ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’, directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and regarded as one of the top new-age films for Telugu youth, is one such movie that has been requested by thousands of admirers.

So, obliging the fans of the cult film, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle on Friday morning to reveal the re-release date for ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ as Thursday, June 29.

Starring Vishwak Sen, Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu as the plot-driving characters, it continues to be one of the most talked-about movies among youth. Due to its realistic characters — Vivek, Karthik, Kaushik, and Uppi, the subtly funny punchlines, the contemporary soundtrack by Vivek Sagar, and the sympathetic plot, the comedy-drama has, to date, remains a fan favourite.

Meanwhile, on the work front, director Tharun is currently working on a crime comedy titled ‘Keedaa Cola’. Brahmanandam plays a significant part in the film. On the acting front, Tharun appeared in ‘Sita Ramam’ last year. He recently appeared in the Telugu anthology ‘Anger Tales’, which is currently airing on Disney+ Hotstar.

– Nithya Shree Sangameshwar