Anjali steps into the shoes of Rathnamala for Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments’ VS11

VS11 team has released the first look of Anjali, who will be seen as Rathnamala in the film, on the occasion of her birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:28 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments with Fortune Four Cinema are producing highly varied content films that entertain every audience member. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing films with great taste and they have been receiving high level appreciation from audiences.

Now, the highly active production house is coming up with VS11. The movie stars young and dynamic multi-faceted star ‘Mass Ka Das’ Vishwak Sen in the lead role. The young actor is playing a ruthless grey character in the action-drama film. Krishna Chaitanya is writing and directing the film on a grand scale.

The film’s team has released the first look of versatile actor Anjali, who will be seen as Rathnamala in the film, on the occasion of her birthday. Anjali has been selecting best possible characters and scripts. She has a good following among audiences and as Ratnamala, she is sure to be loved by masses.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film and his tunes are going to be an asset to the film.

Vishwak Sen’s looks in two posters titled ‘Ganganamma Jatara’ and ‘Rags to Riches’ have already gone viral and created huge buzz. Movie lovers are eagerly waiting to witness the tale of this ruthless person.

More details from the film will be announced soon.