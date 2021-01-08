Vizag to get 151 more LHB coaches

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Railway Board has allotted 151 modern LHB coaches for Waltair Division of East Coast Railway in Visakhapatnam.

With a view to provide safer and more comfortable journey to the travelling passengers, the Railways has decided to induct modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and convert trains operating with conventional ICF type coaches by LHB coaches, in a phased manner based on necessity, demand, maintenance, route feasibility etc.

East Coast Railway has taken several steps to initiate conversion of conventional coaches of important long distance trains with LHB coaches over its jurisdiction. The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

Already the Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam AP Express started with full LHB rake with all AC coaches and later Sleeper class LHB coaches added in January-2020. In addition to this, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam express also converted to LHB rake with effect from December 31 recently. The conversion of conventional rake of Visakhapatnam- Cudappah-Visakhapatnam to LHB rake is also under the pipeline. Visakhapatnam has 140 LHB coaches and 151 more coaches have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21 which will be deployed shortly, thus raising the holding to 291 LHB coaches at Visakhapatnam base.

Waltair has also initiated upgradation of conventional coaches with modern facilities, improved interiors and exteriors under the Project Utkrisht that was introduced in April, 2018 by Railways. In the first phase Waltair Division converted 11 rakes into Utkirsht Coaches. The Coach Care Centre at Visakhapatnam was given the task and accomplished the mission within target to convert the coaches into Utkrisht with well furnished interiors, aesthetic outlook, modern passenger friendly amenities etc.

