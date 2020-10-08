VNRVJIET students develop Covid information website

The not-for-profit website was developed by Saketh Vangala, Meenamrutha Sreevalli Buddi, Sai Tanuja Thirupathi, Karthik Surineni, Sai Prasanna Parupalli, Lola Gorochana, and Ayush Nemmaniwar

Hyderabad: An alumnus of VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET), Srujan Panuganti, has led a team of students from VNRVJIET to build a website http://www.covidcenters.in/, for information pertaining to the Covid-19.

The website provides details about the locations of government and private testing centres in Telangana, links to seek plasma donations for treatment of patients, frequently asked questions about the Covid-19, dos and don’ts during quarantine, among other details, Srujan said.

A graduate of BTech (EIE) from VNRVJIET, Srujan completed his M.Eng. (Robotics) from University of Maryland College Park, USA and is currently working in Chicago.

Noticing the lack of information and awareness about the Covid-19 among common people despite efforts from the government, he gathered a team of volunteering students at VNRVJIET to build a website to address the need of information dissemination, said Dr. Kiran Chakravarthula, Associate Professor-EIE and Srujan’s mentor at VNRVJIET.

He said the testing centres for the Covid-19 can be searched district-wise or can be located by zooming into the area map anywhere within the state, powered by Google Maps.

The not-for-profit website was developed by Saketh Vangala, Meenamrutha Sreevalli Buddi, Sai Tanuja Thirupathi, Karthik Surineni, Sai Prasanna Parupalli, Lola Gorochana, and Ayush Nemmaniwar.

