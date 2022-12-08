Voluntary health organisations urge Centre to increase excise duty on tobacco in Union Budget

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Public health groups, health economists and doctors have urged the Centre to increase excise duty on all tobacco products including cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco in the upcoming union Budget of 2023-24, which will not only generate revenue but also reduce tobacco usage and related diseases.

“Increasing excise duty on all tobacco products will fetch substantial revenue for Central Government and make tobacco products less affordable, especially for youngsters. I request Finance Minister to augment revenue and reduce health harms of tobacco, which will be appreciated by the citizens,” Bhavna Mukhopadhyay, Chief Executive, Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), said.

Health economist and adjunct professor, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi, Dr Rijo John said the tobacco industry in India has been virtually enjoying an extended tax-free season on tobacco products over the past four years since the introduction of GST, as there hasn’t been any major increase in tobacco taxation during this time.

“The union budget must take a considerate view of public health and increase tobacco taxes significantly especially on bidis,” Dr Rijo John demanded.

VIt is critical than ever before to keep tobacco products out of the hands of vulnerable populations like youth and the underprivileged sections of society. In the interest of the users and for the country, there is a need to increase taxes on tobacco products, Dr.Pankaj Chaturvedi, Head Neck Cancer Surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital, added.