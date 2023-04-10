Andhra Pradesh govt to facelift Vijayanagara stepwell

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:01 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to facelift a 400-year-old Vijayanagara stepwell, well known as Sri Krishnam Naidu Gunta at Chenna Reddy Colony in Tirupati. The civic body plans to invest around Rs 1 crore in the restoration of the well.

Tirupati Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said, “The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) council has sanctioned Rs 57 lakh in the first phase to construct steps and for desilting the tank. As the sanctioned funds are insufficient, the proposal for an additional Rs 50 lakh will be tabled.” He also said, the civic body wants to complete the first phase by June- July and supply purified water from the stepwell for the nearby households.

“The groundwater level in the tank decreased as a result of the continual extraction of water from the well by the motors. Limiting the excessive water usage will maintain a good water level inside the tank, which will then be purified and supplied to homes,” said Abhinay for the sources.

The Vijayanagara stepwell was built by Vijayanagara Empire King Krishnadevaraya for the pilgrims visiting Tirumala who would stop by and rest.