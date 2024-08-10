Volunteers take up cleanliness drive as part of Jubilee Hills Rotary Club initiative

The volunteers during the drive collected 20 large sacks of litter that included plastic bags, plastic bottles, disposable food plates, glass bottles and other non-biodegradable material.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 04:06 PM

Hyderabad: More than 30 volunteers have taken up a cleanliness drive at the Langer Houz Talab as part of an initiative taken up by the Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills, here on Saturday.

The volunteers during the drive collected 20 large sacks of litter that included plastic bags, plastic bottles, disposable food plates, glass bottles and other non-biodegradable material. Given the magnitude of litter, the volunteers decided to visit the same lake for three or four more times to show a greater impact.

Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills is partnering with the GHMC in the drive for cleaner and greener lakes in twin cities. Environmental protection is one of the seven areas of focus of Rotary International and under this focus areas, Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills along with voluntary work from one of the largest global corporate is taking up cleaning of lake surroundings and make them free of plastic and other litter by the visitors.

Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills President B K Reddy, Murthy Vadapalli and Nagraj Kacham incharge of lake cleaning projects also participated.