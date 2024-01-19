Volvo rolls out its 10,000th Indian-made car

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 03:22 PM

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: Volvo Car Indian has on Friday announced reaching the milestone of rolling out its 10,000th car produced in India, at its Hokote facility near Bengaluru.

The Swedish luxury car maker commenced assembly operations in India in the year 2017, with the ever-popular XC90 being the first car to be assembled and rolled out. Till date the highest production has been of the XC60 with 4000+ numbers.

The honour of being the ten thousandth car goes to the company’s first Pure electric offering the “XC40 recharge”.

Speaking during the milestone event Volvo Car India, Managing Director , Jyoti Malhotra said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for the company to have reached this milestone in short span of time in spite of nearly three years of pandemic disruptions. The steady increase of capacities at Bangalore reflects our commitment to India’s luxury mobility segment. The honour of being the ten thousandth car goes to our first Pure electric offering, XC40 Recharge which continues to showcase consumer confidence. I am beholden to Volvo Car India’s entire ecosystem that has made this milestone possible.”

Volvo Car India, Production Head, Gao Feng said, “Rolling out the ten thousandth car is indeed a major milestone for our plant. Since 2017 we have been increasing our capacities to meet customer demand and have also continuously undertaken skill upgradation leading to the successful assembly of EVs. Our plant also holds the proud distinction of having rolled out India’s first domestically assembled EV our XC40 Recharge”

The company today locally assembles all its models in India namely XC90, XC60, S90, XC40 Recharge and the recently launched C40 Recharge.