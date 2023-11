Voters Should Show Democratic Maturity In Elections: KCR | Telangana Elections 2023

India’s democratic maturity is being developed, and voters should scrutinize candidates’ qualities, party history, and welfare for a good government, says KCR at a public meeting in Korutla ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:17 AM, Tue - 7 November 23

