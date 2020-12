Vrashank, Kartavya emerge champions in chess tournament

Nihal Swarna, with 10.5 points, and Neev Dange, with 9.5 points, stood at second and third respectively

Hyderabad: Vrashank Chouhan from VidyaBhavan Public School, Udaipur emerged champion in the juniors category with 11.5 points from 12 rounds in the 175th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament, conducted online, on Sunday.

Nihal Swarna, with 10.5 points, and Neev Dange, with 9.5 points, stood at second and third respectively.

In the Open category, Kartavya Anadkat of Ahmedabad scored 10.5 points for the top place. Ayush Jain got second place with 10 points while Shreyas Sheshadri got third place with 9.5 points.

Results:

Top 10: Open Category: 1.Kartavya Anadkat, 2.Ayush Jain, 3. Shreyas Seshadri Nalluri, 4. Mathiyazhagan, 5. Shaik Sumer Arsh, 6. VSN Murthy, 7.Ritobroto Sen, 8. D Lakshmana Rao, 9. V U Diwakar, 10. Pavan Karthikeya Varma.

Age group winners:

U-15: Boys: 1.PradyumnAvadhani, 2. Indraneel Reddy; Girls: 1.Swaralakshmi Nair, 2. SR Ruchitha;

U-13: Boys: 1. Neev Dange, 2.Hemanth; Girls: 1 Hyma Kumari, 2. Shybi Binoj;

U-11: Boys: 1. Nihal Swarna, 2. YV Avinash Reddy; Girls: 1. Harshitha Agarwal, 2. Shriya Mahesh;

U-9: Boys: 1. Shreyan Bag, 2. Vihaan Sai Krishna; Girls: 1. L Laasya, 2. Tummalapudi Lasya;

U-7: Boys: 1. Balanandan Ayyappan, 2. Havish Kovidh; Girls: 1 Aaditri Abhishek, 2. M Pranavi;

Best Veteran: Sankaran.

