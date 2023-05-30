#VS11 Rags look: Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments pay a tribute to legendary NTR

Vishwak Sen has joined hands with Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas for a film that depicts journey of a grey man in a society with no morals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen has joined hands with Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas for a film that depicts journey of a grey man in a society with no morals.

Sithara Entertainments have been producing some of the best entertainers in different genres in Telugu cinema and encouraging talented filmmakers to come up with a variety of entertainers that engage every person in a family. They look at the universal appeal in a script and #VS11 is going to add another feather in their cap, believes the team.

The film, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead, narrates the story of a determined and motivated man who grows from rags to riches in a dark and unapologetically cruel world. This world has no morals and doesn’t care for anything. So, if a man needs to survive in such a world, he needs inspiration and motivation to determine his path. That’s what the central character in the film seems to believe.

Honouring the man who has become ‘Telugu Vaari Atmagouravam’ and ‘Legend of Legends’, to mark late legendary actor NTR‘s centenary (100th birth anniversary) celebrations, #VS11 has released ‘The Rags Look’ poster to show the character’s love for the great man.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. Krishna Chaitanya is directing the magnanimous project on a huge scale. Already, ‘Ganganamma Jathara’ still has raised the hype and buzz for the film. This tribute has also touched the hearts of Telugu people. More details about the film will be announced soon.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and is co-produced by Venkat Upputuri and Gopi Chand Innamuri.