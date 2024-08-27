Vyasa Puja, Nandotsavam celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Hyderabad

As part of Nandotsavam festivities, Godha Krishna Abhishekam and Sankirtana Seva to Sri Krishna was held followed by Rajbhog Arathi, at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

The 128th Vyasa Puja celebrations on the divine appearance of the Founder Acharya of Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement (ISKCON) Srila Prabhupada were also held.

As part of the celebrations on the occasion of the Divine appearance of Acharya Srila Prabhupada who established ISKCON in 1966, devotees offered their Homages and expressed their gratitude to their Spiritual Master and performed Guru Puja to seek blessings of the Spiritual Master.

Abhishekam and more than 1008 Special Food offerings prepared by devotees were offered to SrilaPrabhupada and Lord Sri Krishna.