Wall posters create flutter in Asifabad

The posters threatened action against the officials and elected representatives if they did not mend ways.

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Wall posters purportedly written and pasted by pseudo naxalites in the name of People’s War Group at two places in the district created a flutter on Tuesday. The People’s War (CPI-ML) is no longer in existence as it merged with the MCCI to form Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2004.

In the posters, it was alleged that certain officials and public representatives were causing inconvenience to farmers by transferring assets onto their names in the revenue records after buying the properties from sellers, with the help of new revenue acts promulgated by the State government recently.

The posters threatened action against the officials and elected representatives if they did not mend ways. The posters found at a flyover and an ESI hospital were later removed by policemen. It is learnt that either certain anti-social elements or former naxalites could have pasted the posters to terrorise people in a bid to extort money, a source said.

Kaghaznagar DSP BLN Swamy said that the posters were the handiwork of a fake outfit. He stated that an inquiry would be initiated into the incident. He added that they were scanning footage of CCTV cameras recorded in the town to find out who pasted the posters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .