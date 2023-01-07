Waltair Veerayya’s theatrical trailer to be out soon; pre-release event on Jan 8

The movie completed all the formalities, including the censor, and clears all hurdles for the movie’s release.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja are all set to enthral the Telugu audiences together in ‘Waltair Veerayya’, which will be gracing the cinemas exactly in a week on January 13 as a Sankranti gift. Director Bobby made it an out-and-out entertainer comprising action and other elements. The movie completed all the formalities, including the censor, and clears all hurdles for the movie’s release.

Experience a sample of the mega mass ‘Poonakaalu’, as the theatrical trailer of the movie will be dropped soon – followed by the grand pre-release event to be held on Sunday, January 8. The announcement poster shows Chiranjeevi in a deadly avatar as he is set to take on his opponents. He carries a bloody weapon in his hand and the background hints at this action sequence being canned at a carnival.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ will be high on entertainment and Chiranjeevi will be seen in a vintage entertaining role. Ravi Teja’s special in the second half will be one of the biggest highlights. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored a blockbuster album. ‘Poonakaalu’ loading was a sensational hit.

The ambitious project of Bobby Kolli is made on a high budget. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. The film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.