Want to look your best during Navratri?

Follow these skin and haircare tips to be attractive in a traditional way this festive season

By | Shahnaz Hussain | Published: 4:30 pm

Navratri officially marks the start of the festive season in India. During the festival, women look forward to dressing up well to attend dandiya and garba nights. It is an opportunity to be at your attractive best in a traditional way.

Since this is also a chance to meet new people, it is the best time to showcase your beauty sense and dancing prowess. So, here are some quick fixes for you.

Basics

First, cleanse the skin and apply a liquid moisturiser. For oily skin, apply an astringent lotion with cotton wool. Wait for a few minutes. Then, cover blemishes with a concealer, before applying foundation. If you wish to cover a pimple or spot, it should be done before applying foundation or powder.

Concealing sticks are available for this. Using a thin brush, paint over the spot with a little concealer, or lighter shade of foundation. Then, apply a little powder.

Foundation

Dot foundation on the face and neck, and blend with a damp sponge or finger tips. Apply loose powder, or try compact powder to set the foundation. If you have a fair ivory skin, go for beige with a rosy tint.

If the complexion is fair, but pale (yellowish), avoid pink tones and go for beige or biscuit. Darker complexions look better with brownish beige. Or go for gold foundation for this special occasion. Try tinted powders, like warm yellow tones. For a healthy glow without the shine, go for a bronzing powder.

Blusher

A hint of blusher should be used on the cheeks. A powder blusher is easier to apply. Use it after you apply powder. Apply on the cheeks and blend it outwards and slightly upwards. Then, apply light-coloured highlighter on cheekbones. Blend well.

Blusher colours for the night need not match lip colour exactly, but it should be in the same colour tone. For fair skin, try pinks and reds. For wheat complexions, colours like rose, coral, copper are flattering, while plum, wine, bronze may suit darker complexions.

Eyes

For eyes, apply lighter brown shadow on the upper eye lid and dark brown eye shadow in the crease, to add depth. Outline the eyes with dark eye pencil or eyeliner. For a smudged effect, a dark eye shadow works well on the upper lid. Extend it a little beyond the outer corner of the eyes, slightly upwards.

For Navratri makeup, try gold, silver or bronze shadow to line the eyes over your eyeliner on the upper lid. Then apply mascara. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply. Apply it both above and below the upper lashes, for a thicker look. Apply on lower lashes too. Wait for a while and apply a second coat.

Bindi

Look for a decorative bindi to match the colour of your dress. A bindi, studded with small sparkling stones, combined with a bright colour would be most attractive.

Lips

Gloss is popular for the lips. Use a lip liner the same colour as your lipstick. Apply lip gloss in the centre, after applying lipstick. Go for warm earthy colours like coral, wine, plum, strawberry, or shades of red. Shades of orange are very much “in”, from apricot and amber to coral and tangerine. Go for light orange, beige, lilac, mauve or light pink during the day, with a hint of pearl.

Removal ritual

Clean your makeup thorougly once you are back from Dandiya night. Makeup products left on your skin overnight damage the skin.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .