War of words between Ponnam, Bandi

Objecting to comments made by Sanjay on Prabhakar, Congress cadre damaged hoardings and flex banners of Sanjay in Husnabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 07:43 PM

BJP national secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Echoda.

Siddipet: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar have been involved in a war of words, with the duel spilling onto between the party cadre as well.

The Congress cadre alleged that Sanjay made objectionable comments about Ponnam Prabhakar’s mother and filed a petition with the Husnabad police seeking action against Sanjay.

They also demanded that the police stop Sanjay’s yatra alleging that it would incite violence in the constituency. They also tried to obstruct Sanjay’s entry into Husnabad constituency.

While Prabhakar said Sanjay was trying to attract voters using religion and not development, Sanjay demanded Prabhakar to come up with what development he had done during his tenure as MP of Karimnagar from 2009 to 2014.

Responding to Sanjay’s demand, Prabhakar released a note on the development works he had taken up in the constituency, demanding the same from Sanjay.

Sanjay also alleged that Prabhakar was working in favour of the BRS. He also said the Minister was using the same words that BRS working president KT Rama Rao used against him.