Ponnam asks Bandi stop using religion for political mileage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 07:30 PM

Siddipet: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said BJP leader Bandi Sanjay should talk about what he did for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the last five years instead of seeking votes in the name of religion.

Speaking to news reporters after inaugurating a Sunflower purchasing centre in Husnabad marketyard on Monday, the Minister said he was ready to debate in the Lok Sabha Constituency with the Karimnagar BJP MP on the development works he took up in the constituency.

Saying that the Congress government would launch the Rs.500 subsidised LPG cylinder scheme on Tuesday at Chevella, Prabhakar asked Sanjay whether he would get the Rs.500 reimbursed from the Centre.

Prabhakar also threw a host of questions on Sanjay, who was touring the constituency as part of the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra and insisted that the Karimnagar MP seek votes explaining what he and the BJP government did for Karimnagar in the last five years instead of exploiting Lord Rama and the Ayodhya temple.

Earlier, Prabhakar asked sunflower farmers to sell their produce at government purchasing centres to get MSP of Rs.6,760 per quintal. The State government would complete the construction of Gouravelly reservoir to provide irrigation water to every acre.