Young micro artist creates incredible 1.2 cm sculpture on pencil lead

A young micro artist Thatikonda Srijith has crafted a sculpture titled "a mother and child", measuring a mere 1.2cm in height.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hanamkonda: In a display of extraordinary talent, a young micro artist Thatikonda Srijith has left many art enthusiasts in awe with his latest masterpiece. Using only a pencil lead, Srijith has crafted a sculpture titled “a mother and child”, measuring a mere 1.2cm in height. He spent nearly one hour and 15 minutes to create this micro sculpture.

This talented artist has been creating remarkable artwork for some time now and has even entered into the Credence Book of International Records for his exceptional skill. Recently, he was felicitated at the Rastriya Sanskriti Mahotsav held at University Arts and Science College, Subedari, where he displayed some of his remarkable creations.

Srijith’s uncle, Raju Muthoju, inspired him to pursue his passion for art, following which the former has been honing his craft ever since. A B.Tech second year student, Srijith has already earned reputation in the art world with his exceptional skills and meticulous attention to detail.

