Warangal: Bhadrakali Geo-Bio Diversity Cultural Park thrown open

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Warangal: Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Bhadrakali Geo-Bio Diversity Cultural Park at the Bhadrakali bund in the heart of Warangal city on Monday. The park was developed at Rs 35 crore under the HRIDAY scheme by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). He also laid the foundation stone for the foreshore development under the Smart City Mission with Rs 65 crore by the GWMC.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Jain sites developed by the KUDA with Rs 2.03 crore and SARIGAMA park developed with Rs 60 lakh in Hanamkonda. He also laid the stone for the integrated vegetable and meat market in two acres at IB Guesthouse for which Rs 4.50 crore would be spent by the GWMC. He also inaugurated the junctions developed under the corporation limits.

According to the GWMC officials, the Minister also laid the stone for the foreshore development at Waddepally tank with Rs 21.50 crore. To avoid inundation of low-lying areas in the city, the Minister also laid the foundation for drainage and flood protection wall being taken up at Rs 76 crore.

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar, Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Govt Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and GWMC officials attended the programmes.