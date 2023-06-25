Warangal cops bust fake job racket, arrest three

Warangal Task Force along with the Narsampeta police nabbed a notorious gang orchestrating job scams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Representational Image

Warangal: The Warangal Task Force along with the Narsampeta police nabbed a notorious gang orchestrating job scams on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team led by Task Force ACP M Jitender Reddy apprehended three individuals – Koribilli Upendra from Visakhapatnam, Ganti Gautham from Dharmavaram of East Godavari, and Mangalampati Veeraiah from Mangalagiri – while four others – Rayaparthi Ramesh, Rayaparthi Venkateshwarlu, Rayaparthi Santoshimata and Rayaparthi Pushpalatha, all residents of Shantinagar, Narsampeta – were absconding.

The police seized Rs.3 lakh, laptops, fake call letters and salary slips from them.

Police said the gang duped unemployed individuals by promising clerk positions in the Railways using fake call letters. They spent the money on real estate and extravagant indulgences. “Their modus operandi involved convincing innocent youth that they could secure government jobs without having to undergo any exams or interviews. They fleeced victims of over Rs 32 lakh,” the ACP said.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Narsampet police for further investigation.