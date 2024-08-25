Warangal Collector orders enquiry against DPRO

Collector Satya Sharada ordered a probe into the incident on a representation submitted by All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangam (AIAYS) State General Secretary T Sandeep.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 06:06 PM

Collector Satya Sharada ordered a probe into the incident on a representation submitted by All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangam (AIAYS) State General Secretary T Sandeep.

Warangal: Collector Satya Sharada on Sunday ordered an enquiry against District Public Relation Officer(DPRO) Mohammad Ayub Ali for allegedly making derogatory comments against a woman Assistant Public Relation Officer(APRO).

The Collector ordered a probe into the incident on a representation submitted by All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangam (AIAYS) State General Secretary T Sandeep. The Collector has asked the assistant collector to conduct an enquiry and submit a report to her.

Also Read Expedite GWMC developmental works: Collector

In his representation Sandeep alleged that on August 15, the DPRO during the Independence Day programme insulted the woman APRO and used derogatory language against her in front of senior officials. He demanded the Collector to register a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The APRO informed that on August 15, when she approached the DPRO to enquire about Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s speech copy, he abused her without any provocation. She claimed that the DPRO raised the issue at the office and again used derogatory language against her.

The incident reportedly came to the notice of the Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangam members and they lodged a complaint with the Collector.