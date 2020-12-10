Complete pending works on a war-footing in GWMC: Warangal Collector

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Warangal Urban: District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu has directed officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to complete the developmental works taken up under different schemes, including Smart City Mission (SCM) and Chief Minister’s Assurance (CMA) on a war-footing.

He was speaking at a review meeting along with GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy here on Thursday. He said 1,043 works with Rs 394 crore were taken under the CMA from 2016-17 to 2018-19 and under the Chief Minister’s Guarantee Scheme. “Of them, 803 works at a cost of Rs 162 crore have been completed so far,” he said and asked officials to complete the remaining 240 works with Rs 240 crore at the earliest.

“The government has sanctioned Rs 138 crore under the Smart City project, but only 14 works at a cost of Rs 60.58 crore have been completed so far,” he said and asked the officials to complete the central lighting, bicycle track and footpath works on the R4 road by the month-end.

