Warangal Command Control police recover lost bag within hour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Sreeja receiving with her recovered bag from the police.

Warangal: In a swift operation, the Command Control Police in Warangal traced and returned the lost belongings of a student within an hour of the incident.

Sreeja, a student from Chintalapally village, had boarded an auto-rickshaw near Venkatrama Talkies at 9 am on Saturday and travelled a short distance to KU Crossroad (KUC) junction. However, when she got off the auto, she forgot to take her bag, which contained her mobile phone, Rs.2000 and books.

Realising this soon, Sreeja called the Command Control Police. Following directions from Inspector Santhosh, SI Shravani and her team swung into action. Using the extensive network of CCTV cameras, the police quickly managed to track down the auto in which Sreeja had travelled. The bag was recovered within an hour and was returned to Sreeja.

