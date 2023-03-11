Warangal cops seize 1,743 vehicles for plying without driving licence

Warangal CP AV Ranganath said the police had also seized 98 vehicles driven by minors and registered cases against the vehicle owners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

File Photo: Warangal CP AV Ranganath

Warangal: To check road accidents, police have seized 1,743 vehicles driven without driving licences since January this year under Warangal Police Commissionerate limits.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, CP AV Ranganath said the police had also seized 98 vehicles driven by minors and registered cases against the vehicle owners.

“If the vehicle owner wants to recover the impounded vehicles, he/she must pay the fine imposed by the court besides producing the copy of the learning licence issued by the RTA to the driver,” he said.

“If the driver is a minor, he will be produced before the juvenile court and the vehicle owner will have to pay the fine imposed by the court and undergo counseling. Every motorist must have a driving licence and it is the responsibility of every motorist to follow the traffic rules to prevent road accidents,” he added.

