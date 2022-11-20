Warangal emerge victorious at TS Senior Girls Handball Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Warangal district team bagged top honours in the 51st State Senior Girls Handball Championship held at the ZPH School

Hyderabad: Warangal district team bagged top honours in the 51st State Senior Girls Handball Championship held at the ZPH School, Mangalapally, Nakrekal on Sunday.

Warangal defeated Hyderabad in the final to clinch the title. Meanwhile, Nalgonda downed Khammam to settle for the third place in the tournament. Later, Nakrekal MLA, Chirumurthi Lingaiah presented the trophies and certificates to the winning teams.

Also Read Hyderabad cricketer Trisha in India U-19 squad for New Zealand series

Speaking on this Lingaiah said, “I am glad that this State level tournament was held in our constituency. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is giving high priority to promote sports in rural areas. Stadiums are being constructed in every constituency to provide the best facilities to the athletes. Games and sports increase the spirit of sportsmanship and that winning and losing in competitions like this are natural.” He congratulated the athletes who participated in the competition.