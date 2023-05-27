Warangal: Former ZPTC Vem Purushotham Reddy dies in accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Former ZPTC Vem Purushotham Reddy (file pic)

Warangal: Former ZPTC of Kesamudram Vem Purushotham Reddy (65) died in a road accident near Gangadevipalli village of Geesugonda mandal in the district on Saturday.

He was the brother of former MLA Vem Narender Reddy.

Purushotham Reddy, a native of Arpanapalle village of Kesamudram mandal, was living in Hanamkonda with his family for a long time. He was on his way from Narsampet to Hanmakonda when his car collided with an RTC bus, killing him on the spot.

The body was shifted to MGM Hospital for postmortem. Mulugu MLA Seethakka and Warangal East MLA N Narender visited the hospital. The last rites are slated to be conducted at his native village.

Geesugonda police have registered a case.