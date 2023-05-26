Warangal: GWMC Commissioner directs officials to ensure regular water supply

Municipal Commissioner Shaik Rizwanbasha has asked officials concerned to ensure regular water supply on a daily basis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Warangal: Municipal Commissioner Shaik Rizwanbasha has asked officials concerned to ensure regular water supply on a daily basis.

Accompanied by officials of different deparements, Rizwanbasha inspectied key water infrastructure facilities in the city on Friday. The team visited the Desaipet filter-bed and Shivnagar water tank, where they assessed the status of drinking water supply.

During the visit, the Commissioner inquired about the Desaipet filter-bed’s water treatment capacity, the daily volume of treated water, the quantity of water being supplied each day, and the number of elevated service reservoirs (ESRs) associated with the filter-bed.

In addition, he reviewed the water release records for these ESRs and instructed officials to stick to the designated schedule. “There are currently 33 Overhead Service Reservoirs (OHSRs) within these filter beds, out of which 25 are equipped with flow meters. We need to install flow meters in the remaining OHSRs to ensure proper monitoring,” he said.

He stressed the importance of regular inspections conducted by linemen. Later, the civic body chief visited the construction site of the OHSR at Puppalagutta and asked the officials to expedite the ongoing works to ensure timely completion within the set deadline.

Interacting with local residents regarding the water supply situation, Rizwanbasha assured them that efforts were underway to ensure a daily supply of water.

He expressed satisfaction upon learning that residents were receiving phone calls from a dedicated cell established to verify if the tail-end areas were receiving adequate water supply.