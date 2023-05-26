TSICET 2023: Over 35,000 candidates appear on Day 1

The online test was conducted simultaneously at 20 centers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in two sessions on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Warangal: On the first day of the TSICET – 2023, 35,273 candidates have appeared for the test with an attendance rate of 93 percent, said test convener Prof P Varalaxmi said in a press note here on Friday.

She said Kakatiya University was conducting the examination for MBA/MCA admissions in for 2023-24. The online test was conducted simultaneously at 20 centers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in two sessions on Friday.

A total of 75,932 students registered and paid the necessary fee to attend the test. At the Warangal and Narsampet Regional Centers, 4,508 students registered for the exam.

Out of this, 4,195 students appeared for the test on Friday. The examination will continue on Saturday with two more sessions, she added.