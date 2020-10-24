Warangal: Friends provide financial succor to scholars’ family  

The couple has two minor daughters Archana Murthy and Parnika Murthy. Srilatha thanked the staff of MRCET for their help to the family. Meanwhile, fellow scholars and friends of Eshwara Murthy at KU, Warangal, also raised a fund of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Warangal Urban: The staff of department of Humanities and Sciences, Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology (MRCET), provided financial succor to the kin of Palle Eshwara Murthy (43), who was working at MRCET and a Ph.D research scholar from department of English, Kakatiya University (KU), died of a massive heart attack on September 26, 2020. They raised a fund of Rs two lakh from the department with the great support of Dr. V. Madhusudhana Reddy, HoD, H&S, to help the family members of Eshwara Murthy. Mekala Sharath Kumar and T Naveen Kumar from MRCET handed over the cash to Eshwara Murthy’s wife Srilatha in Warangal on Friday.

The couple has two minor daughters Archana Murthy and Parnika Murthy. Srilatha thanked the staff of MRCET for their help to the family. Meanwhile, fellow scholars and friends of Eshwara Murthy at KU, Warangal, also raised a fund of Rs 1.30 lakh. Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Adi Ramesh, a faculty member at the Kakatiya Government Degree College, Hanamkonda, said that they were planning to purchase postal saving bonds in the name of the daughters of Eshwara Murthy. It may be added here that Telangana Today had published a news item in these columns about the plight of the family members of the Eshwara Murthy who are very poor. Responding to this, the Child Welfare Committee, combined Warangal, chairman Mandala Parasharamulu said that they would ensure free education to the daughters of Eshwara Murthy in a residential school. “But they are too little to be at the residential school. In view of this, we are trying to find other ways to help the family,” he said and added that he had helped the family to receive Rs 5,000 cash from a donor.

Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Warangal, G V Mahesh Nath also responded to the news, and promised to see the wife of Eshwara Murthy to get a job as per her qualifications. District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit (ICPS) of the Women, Children, Disabled & Sr. Citizens Department, Warangal Rural, G Mahedner Reddy said that they had met the family members and were trying to get financial assistance through the individuals and organisations.

