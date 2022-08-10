Warangal: Govt sanctions Rs 10 crore for reconstruction of temple at Sannur

09:35 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that the government had issued orders according administrative sanction for the redevelopment/renovation of the Venakasteswara Swamy temple at the Sannur-Venkateshwarapally village. “The renovation works of the temple will be started soon,” he said and thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the funds.

It may be added here that Minister Dayakar Rao had urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his visit to Jangaon town on February 11 this year. Sannur falls under Rayaparthy mandal of Warangal district, and it comes under the Palakurthy Assembly constituency represented by Minister Rao. “We will ensure that the reconstruction works will be completed on the war footing basis,” Rao said.