Telangana: Sons build temple for their parents at Akkannapet

In memory of their departed parents, they decided to build a temple.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 26 May 2024, 09:24 PM

Siddipet: The sons of an elderly couple have set an example for other children to follow by building a temple for their parents in Akkannapet mandal headquarters.

The couple Gotte Komuravva and Gotte Kanakaiah had three sons. While Komuravva passed away four years ago due to illness, Kanakaiah died of a snake bite a year ago. Since the couple had put all the efforts besides showering a lot of love and affection towards their sons and their children too, throughout their life, the sons Sadaiah, Mahendar and Chiranjeevi decided to build a temple in memory of their parents.

Roping in a sculptor, the sons made life-sized statues of both their parents which were installed in the temple built for them in their agriculture field. They also celebrated the 4th and 1st death anniversaries of their mother and father in a grand way by inviting all relatives and friends recently in the village. They all offered prayers at the temple before having lunch with relatives.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mahendar Gotte, one of three sons, said their parents had toiled hard throughout their life to raise them and to ensure that they settled down well. In memory of their departed parents, they decided to build a temple, he said.

While Mahendar and his elder brother were farmers, their younger brother Chiranjeevi is working in a private company in Siddipet. The sons won appreciation from their relatives and villagers for their gesture.