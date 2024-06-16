Warangal: Inter-State car sale gang busted, four arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 06:16 PM

Representational image

Warangal: The police on Sunday busted an inter-state gang and arrested four men who allegedly used forged documents to purchase expensive vehicles from car showrooms on vehicle loans and sell them after changing their registration numbers.

According to Mattewada police, the gang used to purchase expensive cars on loans and transport it to Mumbai, where it was sold by the gang members to prospective clients after changing their registration numbers.

The gang has sold vehicles worth about Rs.4.30 crore so far.

The police produced them before court, which remanded them in judicial custody.