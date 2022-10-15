Watchman ends life due to harassment by landlord in Warangal

Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

(Representational Image) Mattewada police have booked a case following a complaint by his wife.

Warangal: A watchman, who consumed pesticide in an attempt to die by suicide on Tuesday, passed away while undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital here on Saturday.

According to his relatives, Vadlakonda Srinivas Goud (46) of Dandepally village of Elkathurthy mandal in Hanamkonda district, was appointed as a watchman at an apartment called Radhakrishna Residency near MGM Hospital by the one of the apartment owners, Indu, offering a monthly salary of Rs 9,000 about three months ago.

However, he was allegedly given only Rs 5,000 per month. When he insisted for the promised salary, Indu’s husband Dr Yadagiri allegedly humiliated him using filthy language. Following this, Srinivas consumed pesticide on Tuesday.

He also took a selfie-video saying about the harassment meted out to him by Dr Yadagiri . He was admitted to the MGM hospital the same day, but died on Saturday. He is survived by his wife Manjula and son Aravind (19).

Mattewada police have booked a case following a complaint by Manjula. It is alleged that Dr Yadagiri had also scolded Manjula, who belongs to the SC community, in the name of caste.