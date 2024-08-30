Warangal: Internal hackathon held at SR University

As many as 98 teams have been taking part in the hackathon showcasing their innovative ideas and problem-solving skills to develop solutions for real-world challenges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 08:58 PM

A two-day internal hackathon as a run-up for the Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2024 kicked off at SR University on Friday.

Warangal: A two-day internal hackathon as a run-up for the Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2024 kicked off at SR University here on Friday.

As many as 98 teams have been taking part in the hackathon showcasing their innovative ideas and problem-solving skills to develop solutions for real-world challenges. Mentors from a career mentoring firm ‘Where U Elevate’ provided guidance to the participating teams.

Also Read Warangal’s SR University bags rank 98 in NIRF

The firm’s co-founder and COO Santosh Maurya and programme manager Rajat Gupta mentored the students, helping them refine their ideas and strategies for the competition as well as to push the boundaries of innovation.

The dean (engineering) Dr. Indrajeet Gupta said the internal hackathon was an integral part of the preparation for the SIH 2024.

The students demonstrated outstanding creativity, technical expertise and teamwork, essential for success in today’s competitive landscape; he said and thanked Maurya and Gupta for their mentorship.

Computer science department head Dr. Sheshikala Martha said the event highlighted the students’ technical prowess as well as their ability to collaborate and innovate under pressure. SR University teams would stand out with distinction in the SIH 2024, she hoped.

Dr. Suresh Kumar Mandala, D Ranjith, B Narsimhulu acted as the hackathon coordinators.