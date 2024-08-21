Warangal’s SR University bags rank 98 in NIRF

The university has been placed in the rank band of 101 – 150 in the university category and was positioned in the rank band of 151 – 200 in the overall category.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 09:24 PM

Registrar Prof. R Archana Reddy, Dean (faculty affairs) Prof. V Mahesh, dean (research and ranking) Dr. Gobinath R were present

Warangal: SR University bagged 98th all India level ranking in engineering category in India rankings-2024 released by Union Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The university has been placed in the rank band of 101 – 150 in the university category and was positioned in the rank band of 151 – 200 in the overall category. The NIRF approved by the MHRD in 2015 outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

Expressing happiness over the university’s achievement, the university chancellor A Varada Reddy and informed that the SR University was the only private institution in Telangana that figured in the NIRF ranking in engineering category and was consistently in the top 100 NIRF ranks. He appreciated the faculty, staff and students for efforts and hard work in achieving NIRF rank.

The SRU vice-chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg said the university’s continuing growth demonstrates its commitment to academics, placements, research and innovation. The ranking was achieved due to the core values- innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship embedded into the curriculum.

The faculty’s focus on research resulted in over 3000 publications, publication of 400 patents, granting of over 20 patents and Rs 15 crore worth research funding for 50 projects and high package placements involving 150 companies, he said.

An innovative ecosystem was created on campus and SR Innovation Exchange, a Technology Business Incubator and other on-campus research centres were carrying out research activities. The university was recognised as Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Prof. Garg noted.

The SRU achieved all India 2nd rank in decent work and economic growth, 16th rank in responsible consumption and production, 47th rank in affordable and clean energy and 60th rank in quality education in the Impact rankings- 2024, he added.